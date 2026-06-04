Annamalai to address public on social media on June 5 amid speculation over BJP exit

Two days after sources revealed Annamalai’s decision to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the IPS-turned-politician announced that he will interact with the public on social media on June 5.

In a post on X, Annamalai said, “Tomorrow at 12 noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation.”

Tomorrow at 12 Noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation. https://t.co/CuLt12IkQwhttps://t.co/G6dY3wufzqhttps://t.co/rfti0J7ZsLhttps://t.co/xcD9EKje7B — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 4, 2026

The former IPS officer, and one of the BJP’s key faces in Tamil Nadu politics, has reportedly decided to leave the party. However, his resignation is yet to be accepted by the BJP leadership.

On June 2, sources close to Annamalai revealed his plan to depart the BJP, the Indian Express reported. While Annamalai himself has not publicly confirmed or announced his resignation, multiple sources close to him have confirmed his decision. Sources also said that the party leadership is currently stalling the proposed resignation.

Also Read | Annamalai: The leader the BJP built and is losing

Meeting with the high command

Amid growing speculation over his departure, Annamalai met BJP national president Nitin Nabin and the party’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on June 2. Later that afternoon, he also held a separate meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During these meetings, Annamalai is said to have expressed his desire to leave the party in a cordial manner while keeping open the possibility of working closely with the BJP in the future, according to sources.

BJP leadership reportedly wants Annamalai to reconsider his decision and withdraw his resignation from the party’s primary membership. Discussions between the two sides are understood to be ongoing.

Speculations on new party

Meanwhile, conversations are also emerging around the possibility of Annamalai launching a new political party in Tamil Nadu. While the speculation has gained momentum in recent days, there has been no official confirmation from Annamalai regarding any such move.