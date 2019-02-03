Tamil Nadu remembers Dravidian stalwart Annadurai on 50th death anniversary

Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai was Sunday remembered across the state on his 50th death anniversary, with leaders of the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK paying tributes to their political ideologue at Anna memorial built on Marina beach here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and their cabinet colleagues paid floral tributes at the memorial and participated in community feasts held at more than 30 locations across the city.

Similar feasts were held at more than 300 locations across the state.

The DMK, meanwhile, observed the anniversary of Annadurai by holding a silent march in the city.

DMK president M K Stalin and other senior leaders in the party also paid floral tributes at Anna memorial as well at the memorial of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, who has also been laid to rest on Marina beach.

A veteran Dravidian leader, Annadurai ushered in the first post-independence era non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu in 1967 when his party stormed to power.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), founded by actor-politician M G Ramachandran five years later, was named after Annadurai.