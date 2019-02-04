BJP doesn’t care if Anna Hazare lives or dies: Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray paid a visit to social activist Anna Hazare whose fast entered the sixth day on Monday and asked him to break the fast and instead, work to “bury the BJP government” in 2019.

Speaking with mediapersons after his meeting with Hazare, Thackeray said, “BJP doesn’t care if he lives or dies. I told him not to risk his life for these useless people. I told him, ‘Let’s go to people to bury them in the upcoming election.’ BJP used people and then dumped them. Prime Minister Modi is a liar. He’s the biggest such liar to acquire PM’s post. In December 2013, he had supported Lokpal. Now he is in power, but doesn’t do anything,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying like Modi, Kejriwal too used Anna and now doesn’t bother to check how he’s doing. “People didn’t know how he (Kejriwal) looked before Anna agitation. Now he doesn’t bother to pay a visit and see how he’s doing. Both Kejriwal and Modi used Anna and dumped him.” said Thackeray.

Hazare, who is staging a hunger strike at his village Ralegan Siddhi over non-appointment of Lokpal by the central government, said BJP came to power “using Lokpal agitation” and now seems to have developed an “allergy” for Lokpal.

Talking to the media after Thackeray’s visit, Hazare said that he had received a communication from BJP that a Union minister was planning to visit him and discuss issues. But the activist refused instead asking the BJP interlocutor to clear the government’s stance on Lokpal appointment and other demands such as increasing support prices of farm produce.

“What’s the use of coming here and meeting me when nothing is being done to appoint Lokpal? It only sends a wrong signal to people. I have asked them to clear their stance on Lokpal first,” said Hazare, who did not name the Union minister who had contacted him through an emissary. He said that he was willing to continue his fast and was confident that he can fast for five more days.

He said that the BJP governments at the centre and the state “misled” him for last years by making promises and not fulfilling them.

“The entire country knows how they (BJP) came to power. During the Lokpal and Lokayukta agitation, people of the country stood up. Based on that anger, you came to power and now you have betrayed the movement. People have seen that those in power now such as Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj were speaking in the parliament in support of Lokpal in December 2013. Now they have developed an allergy for Lokpal,” said Hazare.