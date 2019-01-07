Anna Hazare to stage protest for appointment of state Lokayuktas

Social activist Anna Hazare Monday said he would stage protest beginning January 30 against state governments allegedly not bringing in Lokayukta Act after the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act was enacted over five years ago.

In a statement, Hazare criticised the Centre for not appointing Lokpal to combat corruption.

The anti-corruption crusader said he would launch the protest in his village Ralegansiddhi in Ahmednagar district, around 240km from here, and asked his followers to do so in their respective states.

He said both the Houses of Parliament had passed the Lokpal and Lokayukta Bill in December 2013 and it was enacted on January 1, 2014.

But the Centre is not implementing the Lokpal Act. As per the Act, the states were to bring Lokayukta Act within a year. But the states have not yet brought the Lokayukta Act.

“Hence, I will stage protest in Ralegansiddhi seeking the law in Maharashtra,” a statement quoted Hazare as saying.

The veteran social activist had earlier announced he would launch a hunger strike on October 2, 2018 at his village over non-appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states.

He, however, had withdrawn the proposed protest after the Maharashtra government assured to look into his demands.