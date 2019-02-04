Anna Hazare’s health worsens, says will return Padma Bhushan

On the fifth day of his fast, the health of anti-graft crusader Anna Hazare, who is protesting in his village Ralegan Siddhi, worsened with doctors pointing out high ketone bodies in his blood, low blood sugar levels and impaired liver function. Hazare, doctors said, has lost 3.75 kg since he started his fast on January 30.

Even after a representative of the state government met him, Hazare has said that he will not break his fast until Lokpal is appointed by the Union government. Hazare also said he will return his Padma Bhushan next week to convey his displeasure over the government’s inaction regarding the issues raised by him.

On Sunday, Water Resource Minster Girish Majahan met Hazare at Yadavbaba temple in the Ralegan Siddhi. He said he handed over documents on behalf of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and informed him how the state government and the Union government were working towards fulfilling various demands and concerns raised by Hazare.

Senior Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra state legislature, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil also met Hazare on Sunday. “We fully support his agitation and I have requested him to break his fast,” said Vikhe-Patil.