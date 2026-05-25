‘Youth power should not be ignored’: Anna Hazare backs ‘Cockroach Janta Party’

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Amid spiralling controversy, “Cockroach Janata Party“, senior social activist Anna Hazare backed the online platform, saying the enthusiasm shown by youth in public discourse should be encouraged rather than dismissed.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Hazare said that although the party’s name may not be appropriate, the larger message behind the movement reflects the frustrations of the country’s youth.
Hazare stated, “Even though the name ‘Jural’ (cockroach) is not appropriate, the people of the country are standing behind this party. Basically, we should understand the purpose of calling this party “Jural”? “Youth power is national power. When these two things come together, the government should not ignore them but encourage them,” he added.
The veteran activist, known for launching the anti-corruption Lokpal movement, also said that rising youth engagement in political and social discussions is a positive sign for democracy.
The “Cockroach Janta Party” recently gained widespread traction on social media through memes, satire, and political commentary targeting issues such as unemployment, education, exam-paper leaks, and governance.
Its original account on X was taken down in India on 21 May. Soon after, a new account titled “Cockroach is Back” appeared with the tagline, “Cockroaches Don’t Die.”
The satirical campaign reportedly surfaced after controversy surrounding remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing on the “senior” designation of lawyers. The remarks, allegedly referring to some individuals as “cockroaches” and “parasites”, triggered wider debate online. The CJI later clarified that his comments were being misquoted and were aimed at people entering the legal profession using “fake and bogus degrees”.
What began as an internet satire campaign has since evolved into a broader expression of digital dissent, particularly among young users frustrated over unemployment, academic pressure, and institutional failures.
Hazare’s remarks are now being seen as a rare endorsement of youth-led digital activism, even when expressed through unconventional or satirical platforms.
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