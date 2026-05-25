‘Youth power should not be ignored’: Anna Hazare backs ‘Cockroach Janta Party’

Amid spiralling controversy, “Cockroach Janata Party“, senior social activist Anna Hazare backed the online platform, saying the enthusiasm shown by youth in public discourse should be encouraged rather than dismissed.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Hazare said that although the party’s name may not be appropriate, the larger message behind the movement reflects the frustrations of the country’s youth.

Hazare stated, “Even though the name ‘Jural’ (cockroach) is not appropriate, the people of the country are standing behind this party. Basically, we should understand the purpose of calling this party “Jural”? “Youth power is national power. When these two things come together, the government should not ignore them but encourage them,” he added.