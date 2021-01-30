Anna Hazare calls off protest plan after Centre’s assurance

Social activist Anna Hazare, who had decided to go on a hunger strike from January 30, cancelled his plan on Friday evening after meeting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary. Hazare said that he decided to withdraw the protest call after he was conveyed that Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Tomar has promised to set up a high-level committee to look into the issues raised by him.

“The high-level committee will be headed by Union Minister Narendra Tomar and will have members nominated by me and a few others, including those from the Niti Aayog,” Hazare said.

“Fadnavis ji and Choudhary ji came with a message from the Union Minister, which said that there was a delay from their side but they are ready to work on the issues raised by me. I had suggested 15 points and I am confident that the committee will resolve the issues. After developing the trust about this, I have decided to suspend the agitation…,” said Hazare.

Fadnavis said that following the promises made to Hazare earlier, the Centre has made decisions on the revision of MSP, started Kisan Sanman Nidhi and provided funds for creating cold-storage infrastructure.

“Anna’s agitations are not in favour or against any political party…He critisises us on our face when he doesn’t like the policies. Making the accusations of partisanship is uncalled for,” said Fadnavis.