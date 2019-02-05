Anna Hazare calls off fast, says satisfied with promises made by CM Fadnavis on Lokpal

After a marathon meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare called off his fast Tuesday. The 81-year-old said that he was satisfied with the promises made by govt on Lokpal, Lokayukta and agriculture pricings.

Assuring that the government will prepare a new bill on Lokpal, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Lokpal search committee will meet on 13 February. ” A joint drafting committee has been set up, it will prepare a new bill and we will introduce it in next session, he added.

Hazare, who began his indefinite fast on January 30 over the appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs, has lost around 4.30 kg weight in the last seven days, doctors said.

He has also been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides electoral reforms.

Hazare had Monday claimed that senior BJP leaders who once vehemently backed his Lokpal demand had turned ‘allergic’ to it after coming to power and accused the ruling dispensation of betraying people who voted it to power in 2014.

“During my Ramlila Maidan agitation on Lokpal and Lokayukta, the entire country stood up. An atmosphere was created. That is the reason why you (BJP) came to power. Now you are betraying the people who brought you to power,” Hazare had said.

“Leaders like Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj had once vehemently defended the Lokpal demand in Parliament. But after coming to power, they are mum over it. It looks like they are allergic to Lokpal and Lokayukta. The agitation brought them to power but they have forgotten it,” Hazare had said.