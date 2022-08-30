scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Anna Hazare writes to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: ‘You are drunk on power’

In a letter addressed to the CM, Hazare quoted from Kejriwal's book 'Swaraj', to "remind him" of his earlier stand towards liquor.

anna hazare arvind kejriwalAnna Hazare with Arvind Kejriwal at a protest in 2011. (File)

Wading into the row over now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, social activist Anna Hazare said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has “forgotten his own ideals” after joining politics and accused him of being “drunk on power”.

In a letter addressed to the CM, Hazare quoted from Kejriwal’s book ‘Swaraj’, to “remind him” of his earlier stand towards liquor. He went on to say that the Delhi government’s policy could have had the effect of boosting alcohol consumption and sale, along with increasing chances of corruption. Hazare said that all this would be “detrimental to public interest”.

Hazare went on to say that Kejriwal seems to be “drunk on power”, and that the AAP leader has not stayed true to the ideals of the 2012 anti-corruption movement, in which both of them worked together. Hazare wrote that instead of bringing in a Lokayukta law, Kejriwal’s government has brought in a policy that will “ruin lives” and affect women negatively.

The AAP-led Delhi government has been embroiled in a controversy over alleged corruption in the new excise policy. On August 19, the CBI conducted searches at 31 locations, including the home of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with a case the agency registered against him and several excise officers in the Capital.

The development came less than a month after Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the excise policy, putting Sisodia, in-charge of the excise department, directly in the line of fire. Following this, the Delhi government had announced it was withdrawing the policy.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:23:46 pm
