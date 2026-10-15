Ankita Bhandari’s parents briefly detained after India Gate protest

Delhi Police released the parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, hours after being detained near India Gate. Ankita Bhandari was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022. Ankita’s parents were released early Thursday morning around 5 am. The parents have been demanding that Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor be put on hold until the ongoing CBI investigation into the case is complete.
Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was killed on September 18, 2022. Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal four days later. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two accomplices have been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Several Congress leaders, including party’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, social media department head Supritya Shrinate and Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib, were also detained and later released.
Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with the parents of the late Ankita Bhandari during their sit-in protest at India Gate. Priyanka Gandhi hugged the mother of Ankita Bhandari during the protest.
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