Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Forensic report rules out rape

The reports of the visceral samples did not speak of any sexual assault on her before she was killed, the officer said requesting anonymity.

ankita bhandari, murder case, indian expressThe reports of the visceral samples did not speak of any sexual assault on her before she was killed, the officer said requesting anonymity. (File)

Preliminary forensic examination reports of the visceral samples of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly killed by the owner of a resort where she worked as a receptionist, have ruled out sexual assault, a police officer said on Monday.

Bhandari’s murder allegedly by her employer Pulkit Arya, who is the son of a former BJP leader, and his two accomplices, had triggered a massive public outrage with people demanding the hanging of the killers.

The reports of the visceral samples did not speak of any sexual assault on her before she was killed, the officer said requesting anonymity.

He said new findings support the post-mortem report issued by AIIMS, Rishikesh, which had also ruled out a sexual assault on the victim, he said.

Arya and his two accomplices have been put behind bars while investigation by an SIT into the case is in progress.

The probe by the SIT, headed by DIG P Renuka Devi, is nearing its conclusion following which a chargesheet will be filed in the case, the official said.

The body of Bhandari (19) was recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh on September 24.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 11:49:18 am
