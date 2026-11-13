Ankita Bhandari case: Actor Urmila Sanawar, who made claims of VIP link, will undergo narco test

A Dehradun court has ordered actor Urmila Sanawar to undergo narco-analysis and polygraph examinations as part of the investigation into an audio recording in which a purported conversation refers to a “VIP” in connection with the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari.

The tests are to be conducted in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. While the date for the polygraph examination is yet to be fixed, Sanawar appeared before the court on Friday and is expected to undergo a medical examination before being taken to Gujarat.

The court’s order comes amid renewed scrutiny of recordings released by Sanawar in December 2025, in which she claimed a politically influential person was linked to the murder. Sanawar has identified Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the current Governor of Sikkim, as the alleged VIP. Gautam has denied the allegations and accused Sanawar and others of circulating fabricated recordings to damage his reputation.