Ankita Bhandari murder: Body of 19-year-old receptionist recovered; SIT formed to probe case, says Uttarakhand CM

A day after the son of a former BJP minister and three others were arrested for murdering 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, the body of the victim, who was reported missing about five days ago, was recovered, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter, he added.

“The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heart breaking incident,” Dhami tweeted on Saturday. “In order to ensure the harshest punishment for the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi ji and ordered an in-depth investigation of this serious matter.”

आज प्रातः काल बेटी अंकिता का पार्थिव शव बरामद कर लिया गया। इस हृदय विदारक घटना से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाने हेतु पुलिस उपमहानिरीक्षक पी. रेणुका देवी जी के नेतृत्व में SIT का गठन कर इस गंभीर मामले की गहराई से जांच के भी आदेश दे दिए हैं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 24, 2022

Ankita’s mortal remains were recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh, police officials told news agency ANI. “The deceased’s brother and father were here and they identified the body,” a police official said.

On Friday, Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP minister Vinod Arya, and three others were arrested by the state’s police for murdering Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at a resort in the Laxman Jhula area. Arya, who owns the Vanantra Resort, where Ankita worked, has been named as the “main accused” in the case, the police said.

Uttarakhand authorities on Saturday demolished the resort, which was allegedly constructed illegally.

Pulkit was booked on murder charges along with the two others, including the manager of Vanantra Resort, after they confessed to having pushed the woman into a canal following an altercation, the police said.

