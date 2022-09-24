scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Ankita Bhandari murder: Body of 19-year-old receptionist recovered; SIT formed to probe case, says Uttarakhand CM

"The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heart breaking incident," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted on Saturday.

Ankita Bhandari was reported missing five days ago. (ANI)

A day after the son of a former BJP minister and three others were arrested for murdering 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, the body of the victim, who was reported missing about five days ago, was recovered, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter, he added.

“The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heart breaking incident,” Dhami tweeted on Saturday. “In order to ensure the harshest punishment for the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi ji and ordered an in-depth investigation of this serious matter.”

Ankita’s mortal remains were recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh, police officials told news agency ANI. “The deceased’s brother and father were here and they identified the body,” a police official said.

On Friday, Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP minister Vinod Arya, and three others were arrested by the state’s police for murdering Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at a resort in the Laxman Jhula area.  Arya, who owns the Vanantra Resort, where Ankita worked, has been named as the “main accused” in the case, the police said.

Uttarakhand authorities on Saturday demolished the resort, which was allegedly constructed illegally.

Pulkit was booked on murder charges along with the two others, including the manager of Vanantra Resort, after they confessed to having pushed the woman into a canal following an altercation, the police said.

More details awaited

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...Premium
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...Premium
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah NaiduPremium
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah Naidu
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacyPremium
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacy

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 09:44:43 am
Next Story

Know Your City: Bahulicha Haud, a Pune monument to a daughter lost to the cause of women’s education

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement