Ankit Baliyan murder: Two shooters killed in encounter in Shamli

Days after popular Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli last week, police on Monday gunned down two alleged gangsters in an early-morning encounter on Monday for their suspected involvement in the killing.

The accused were identified as Sumit and Mohit, both residents of Sonipat. Police said a reward of Rs 50,000 each had been announced for information leading to their arrest.

“During the investigation, we found that four shooters were involved in the killing. Two of them were intercepted by the police and were killed in an encounter,” said Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh.