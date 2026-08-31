Ankit Baliyan murder: Two shooters killed in encounter in Shamli

Police said had killed Baliyan on the instructions of Haryana-based gangster Rahul alias Bholu Sahpuria.

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readUpdated: Aug 31, 2026 08:59 AM IST
Ankit Baliyan wash shot dead. (Photo: Ankit Baliyann/instagram)Ankit Baliyan wash shot dead. (Photo: Ankit Baliyan /Instagram)
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Days after popular Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli last week, police on Monday gunned down two alleged gangsters in an early-morning encounter on Monday for their suspected involvement in the killing.

The accused were identified as Sumit and Mohit, both residents of Sonipat. Police said a reward of Rs 50,000 each had been announced for information leading to their arrest.

“During the investigation, we found that four shooters were involved in the killing. Two of them were intercepted by the police and were killed in an encounter,” said Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh.

He said the investigation had revealed that the four alleged shooters were acting on the instructions of Haryana-based gangster Rahul alias Bholu Sahpuria.

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Also Read | Who was Ankit Baliyan? Haryanvi singer’s last post before death was about gun violence

According to the police, the gang members had taken offence at one of Ankit Baliyan’s songs, believing that its lyrics were intended to insult them.

The police said the other two shooters have been identified and raids are being conducted to trace them.

According to police, a checking drive was underway when, around 3.45 am on Monday, two men travelling on a motorcycle were stopped by a police team.

The suspects allegedly opened fire at the policemen and fled, following which the police team chased them. The two later abandoned their motorcycle and again allegedly opened fire at the pursuing policemen.

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The police retaliated, injuring both suspects. They were taken to a hospital, where they died during treatment. Police said two pistols and cartridges were recovered from their possession.
Ankit Baliyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Shamli on Wednesday evening.

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