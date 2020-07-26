Anjuman-e-Islamia leader booked on sedition charges

A local leader of the Anjuman-e-Islamia in Jammu and Kashmir was charged with sedition and other offences after delivering a speech in which he called for people to continue offering prayers at mosques. (Representational Image) A local leader of the Anjuman-e-Islamia in Jammu and Kashmir was charged with sedition and other offences after delivering a speech in which he called for people to continue offering prayers at mosques. (Representational Image)

A local leader of the Anjuman-e-Islamia in Jammu and Kashmir was Saturday charged with sedition and other offences after delivering a speech in which he called for people to continue offering prayers at mosques, dismissing any threat from the coronavirus.

Parvaiz Ahmed Sheikh, president of the Bhaderwah unit of the organisation, has been booked under provisions of section 124 A (sedition), section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), sections 505 B and 188 IPC (disobedience to order dully promulgated by public servant), besides the Epidemic Diseases Act.

He has not been arrested so far, Bhaderwah SP Raj Singh Goria said.

During Friday prayers at Bhaderwah, Parvaiz reportedly asked people continur offering Eid prayers at mosques as usual, saying that the coronavirus posed no danger. He also reportedly claimed that Muslims were facing atrocities during the during lockdown.

