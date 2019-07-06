Olympian Anju Bobby George rubbishes reports of joining BJP, says has no political ambition

Anju Bobby George, the Olympian long jumper and the country’s first athletics medallist at the World Championship, has rejected media reports that she joined the BJP and said she had no political ambition or any plans to align with the saffron party in the future.

The news of George joining the BJP appeared in several media reports on a day the saffron party launched its nationwide membership drive to coincide with the 118th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Read in Malayalam

In a photo tweeted by ANI, the athlete is seeing holding a BJP flag at a party function attended by BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

However, the Arjuna awardee clarified that she had gone to meet Muraleedharan, a family friend, and denied joining the BJP, Onmanorama reported. “At the function, the BJP leaders facilitated me. They also handed over a party flag to me. The news of me joining the BJP was misreported,” she said. George further said she attended the function after receiving a message from Muraleedharan in the morning.

Meanwhile, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Bhaskar Rao joined the BJP in Hyderabad on Saturday in the presence of party chief Amit Shah. Rao served as Andhra Pradesh CM for a month in 1984. He later joined the Congress but was not active in politics for a long time.

Along with Bhaskar Rao, former minister Peddi Reddy, former MPs Rammohan Reddy and Suresh Reddy, former MLA Sashidhar Reddy, film producer Bellamkonda Ramesh, retired IAS official Chandravadan and others joined BJP, IANS reported.