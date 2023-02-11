Animal welfare body withdraws appeal to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14

Four days after the Animal Welfare Board of India issued an appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’, the body on Friday withdrew its circular.

It is learnt that the appeal was withdrawn on the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). In a single-page order, the AWBI said, “As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn.”

On February 6, the AWBI, a statutory advisory body on “animal welfare laws”, issued an appeal to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14. The appeal had read, “We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, represents cattle wealth and biodiversity… Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of western culture over time. The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten.”

“In view of the immense benefits of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual & collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate the February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy,” added the appeal, issued with the approval of “competent authority” and on the directions of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Backing AWBI’s appeal, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh had said on February 9, “Everyone should love cows.”

In 2021, the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), a commission under the Ministry, had announced a ‘Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam’. The ‘exam’ was first postponed and later cancelled after public uproar. The Ministry later disbanded the RKA, which was headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vallabhbhai Kathiria.

The AWBI was established in 1962 under Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.