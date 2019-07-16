Animal underpasses on Maharashtra highway a life-saver, tigers turning out to be regular users

LAST WEEK, travellers on the newly four-laned NH-44 in Maharashtra recorded a startling video. It showed T1, a tiger from the Pench reserve, crossing the highway in daylight. Pench officials said T1, a male of about 11 years, had already been hit once by a vehicle in February.

Advertising

Two days after that video was shot, two people died on the highway after their car hit a truck while swerving to avoid a wild boar.

Wildlife activists have cited these incidents to underscore the inadequacy of the nine underpasses built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on the directions of the Bombay High Court, for animals to avoid the highway.

However, a report by Wildlife Institute of India (WWI) scientist Bilal Habib and his team shows that over March, April and May, 17 different species of animals started using these underpasses along the 16-km patch of forest on the Maharashtra side of the highway — including T1.

Advertising

Tigers have been among the most frequent users of at least one of these underpasses, says the report that is part of a study titled ‘Ecological impact assessment of existing and proposed road infrastructure in important wildlife corridors in India’.

The study found animals displaying “peculiar behavioural patterns” that could help in devising mitigation measures required to be undertaken in other similar projects.

For instance, between March and May, the study undertaken with the help of 74 trap cameras showed that T1 used Animal Under Pass (AUP) 9 at least twice. In another case, the study showed, a sloth bear took two months to decide that it would use the underpass.

The study found that while some animals passed through the underpasses, some used them for playing or resting. Most animals used the underpasses during night, it showed. The study showed 27 events involving 11 individual tigers using AUPs 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 — they used AUP 8 the most, frequenting it on 20 occasions.