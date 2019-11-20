Anil Vij has a wish: Want police stations in Haryana at par with those in TV serial CID

Home Minister Anil Vij wants the police stations in Haryana to look like those shown in “TV serial CID” and for that he has “given specific orders to acquire latest equipment from any corner of the world”.

Advertising

Vij, a six-time MLA, referred to the India’s longest running TV show on Sony Entertainment Television, after presiding over a meeting of the top Haryana Police officials here Tuesday.

“I want the police stations of all districts to look like what they used to in the CID (TV serial). I have given specific orders to acquire latest equipment for the same, from any corner of the world, so we can improve our conviction rate from the current 50 per cent,” Vij said.

The minister said the police department will be modernised. “Each district should have a unit that assesses the crime scene with sophisticated equipment,” he said after the meeting that stretched for two hours.

Advertising

Terming the meeting as satisfactory, Vij said, “The police department is trying its best to maintain the the law and order in the state”.

Specifically lauding the forensic department, he said its experts have helped the bring down the number of cases from 13,300 some 18 months ago to 3000. He also announced to soon launch a mobile forensic unit.

Stating that he wants a “drug-free state”, Vij directed the police department to take to their logical end the cases pertaining to drug abuse, illegal liquor sale and gambling. “Catch all the culprits and if the jails become over-crowded, we will build more but we will not let our society get contaminated,” Vij said.

The minister also announced the formation of a committee that will work for the welfare of the police department. The department will provide food to the on-duty policemen. Vij also asked the department to come up with estimates for the facelift of the tattered police stations.

Vij also announced that the ‘Dial 100 scheme’ will get operational within six months. “Under the scheme, a centralised police control room will be set up in Panchkula and the department will be provided 460 additional vehicles to monitor various areas”.

On the vacancies in the police department, he said the previous BJP government recruited almost 13,000 policemen in five years and “we will recruit more to fill all the vacancies”.

He said if needed, the state will rope in foreign institutes to train the personnel handling various technical departments including the one handling the cyber crime.