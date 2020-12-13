Anil Vij complains of discomfort, shifted to Rohtak’s PGIMS

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5, was shifted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak from Ambala's civil hospital. (File)

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5, was shifted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak from Ambala’s civil hospital. He had complained of discomfort on Saturday night.

Ambala’s Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “A team of doctors at the Rohtak hospital was regularly monitoring his condition.”

Vij was the first volunteer in Haryana who got one shot of the two-dose trial of the Covid-19 indigenous vaccine Covaxin. It was not clear if he received the placebo or the vaccine. He was administered the dose on November 20 by a team of Rohtak’s PGIMS doctors at civil hospital in Ambala cantonment, Vij’s constituency.

Vij was yet to receive the second dose, but he tested positive within 14 days of getting the first dose. Bharat Biotech had then said that clinical trials of the vaccine were based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. It had added that the vaccine’s efficacy would only be determined in two weeks after the second dose.

“The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken. This is a two-dose vaccine. The minister in question has taken only one dose of the vaccine,” the Union Health Ministry had said in a statement issued after Vij tested positive.

Announcing that he had tested positive for Covid-19, Vij had said that before testing positive, he had visited Panipat where he spent a few hours with another BJP leader who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The 67-year-old leader is also a diabetic and had recently recovered from a major surgery after he suffered a fracture in his thigh bone.

Several of Haryana’s politicians, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, INLD’s chief Om Prakash Chautala, Congress Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, besides a number of Members of Parliament and MLAs have earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

