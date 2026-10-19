Tiger Shroff shooting: How US-based Anil Pandit became Bishnoi gang’s go-to handler

In the past eight months, three shooting incidents targeting celebrities in Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai can be traced back to a single handler: Anil Pandit, a Panipat native who is operating from California in the United States for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

On Sunday, Pandit claimed responsibility for the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. In an audio clip received by multiple security agencies after the incident, Pandit is heard claiming responsibility, threatening the film industry and warning Bollywood star Salman Khan. He asked Khan to apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and to the Bishnoi community.

A native of Rai Kalan village in the Panipat district, Pandit is believed to have travelled to the United States via the ‘dunki’ route in December 2023 and begun working for the Bishnoi gang shortly after. “A probe has revealed that Pandit communicates with all hired shooters on the Signal app and sends armed assailants to create terror for the Bishnoi gang,” a source said.

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Officials said a local module of shooters was being used for reconnaissance, weapons sourcing and final attack planning, while foreign-based operatives issued threats and approved targets over encrypted apps.

Investigators have identified Pandit as a key overseas operative associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, working alongside other gang members, including Harman Sandhu, Harry Boxer, Shubham Lonkar and Randeep Malik.

“He is currently operating from California and from there, he coordinates extortions and orchestrates high-profile crimes targeting celebrities, artists, and businessmen in India, and carries out violent attacks to create fear. He also demands protection money in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” a source said. The probe has revealed that he is wanted in around 10 to 12 cases for making extortion calls to businessmen in Panipat, Sonipat and Karnal.

Shooting at Guru Randhawa’s gym in West Delhi

On June 11, armed assailants allegedly opened fire outside the ‘24HS Fitness’ gym in West Delhi, owned by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Pandit took responsibility for the attack on social media. The police arrested multiple accused in the case. During the investigation, Pandit’s number emerged as that of a key conspirator who coordinated with the attackers and other associates before the attack. The police want him in the case, and a court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

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Attack on Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkiya

Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkiya had a narrow escape after armed assailants opened fire at his Range Rover just outside his home in Khark Kalawan village in Bhiwani on September 17. A probe revealed that Pandit was linked to the targeted shooting, and that the attack was carried out as a warning after demands for extortion or compliance were ignored.

Extortion call to Delhi influencer

Manish Jain, a businessman from Rohini with 5.1 million Instagram followers and 40.5 million followers on his official company page, repeatedly received WhatsApp calls and messages from foreign numbers. Pandit was allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore and threatening to kill him if he did not pay.

In another message on July 4, Pandit allegedly sent photographs and video clips of the victim’s residence to him. The police foiled Pandit’s plan and arrested three alleged hired shooters. One of them is also an accused in the 2024 murder of Greater Kailash gym owner Nadir Shah.