Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon to begin first ISS mission on July 14

NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, Soyuz MS-29 prime crew members, pose for a portrait at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia. Credit: GCTC

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon is set to embark on his first mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14, beginning an eight-month expedition focused on medical, technological, and spaceflight research.

Menon will launch aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan along with Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. The three are scheduled to serve as members of Expedition 74/75 aboard the ISS before returning to Earth in April 2027.

Who is Anil Menon?

Born in Minneapolis to Indian and Ukrainian immigrant parents, Menon is an emergency medicine physician and a colonel in the US Space Force.

He joined NASA as a flight surgeon in 2014, supporting astronauts living and working aboard the ISS. In 2018, he moved to SpaceX, where he established the company’s medical programme, helped prepare its first human spaceflight missions, and contributed to the development of Starship, the spacecraft designed for future missions to the Moon and Mars.