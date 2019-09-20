IAS officer Anil Kumar Jain to take charge as new coal secretary

The government Friday appointed IAS officer Anil Kumar Jain as the new Coal Secretary, according to a government order. Jain replaces Sumanta Chaudhuri, a 1985-batch IAS officer from West Bengal cadre. Jain, who is presently holding the position of Special Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is a 1986-batch IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre.

His tenure at the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change ends on October 22, 2019.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Jain, Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as Secretary, Ministry of Coal,” the order reads.