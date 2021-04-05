scorecardresearch
Anil Deshmukh resigns as Maharashtra Home Minister

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 5, 2021 3:17:00 pm
Anil DeshmukhAnil Deshmukh resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister. (File Photo)

Anil Deshmukh on Monday resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

NCP leader Nawab Malik said, “After the Bombay High Court ordered CBI probe on the letter of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deshmukh expressed desire to step down.” He submitted the resignation letter to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar who gave consent. Deshmukh then went to meet state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and handed over the letter.

In his resignation letter, Deshmukh has stated that he doesn’t find it morally correct to continue as the home minister after the Bombay High Court’s order.

The BJP had been demanding his removal from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh dropped a letter bomb alleging that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

However, the government had maintained that such allegations were part of a “conspiracy” to defame it. Pawar and Malik had also questioned the “timing” of Param Bir Singh’s letter.

