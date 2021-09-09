scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

Anil Deshmukh lawyer denied bail by CBI court

Rejecting Daga’s bail application, Special CBI Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav noted in the order, “...investigation is still inconclusive. "

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 4:30:05 am
anil deshmukh, maharashtra, CBI, Leaked Deshmukh report, indian express, indian express news, mumbai news, current affairsFormer Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (File)

A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected bail plea of Anand Daga, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer who was arrested in connection with alleged leak of documents connected to the ongoing probe against Deshmukh.

Rejecting Daga’s bail application, Special CBI Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav noted in the order, “…investigation is still inconclusive. Recoveries connect applicant accused with alleged offences and given the fact that applicant/accused himself being a lawyer… and facing allegations of serious nature; it cannot be ruled out that he may try to scuttle or influence the investigation…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 08: Latest News

Advertisement