Anil Deshmukh lawyer denied bail by CBI court

A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected bail plea of Anand Daga, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer who was arrested in connection with alleged leak of documents connected to the ongoing probe against Deshmukh.

Rejecting Daga’s bail application, Special CBI Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav noted in the order, “…investigation is still inconclusive. Recoveries connect applicant accused with alleged offences and given the fact that applicant/accused himself being a lawyer… and facing allegations of serious nature; it cannot be ruled out that he may try to scuttle or influence the investigation…”