Koregaon Bhima Inquiry panel gets extension

Day after the two-member Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry asked the Maharashtra government to wind it up citing “humiliation” of staff and denial of even basic financial resources, home minister Anil Deshmukh announced the commission has been given an extension of two months and funds have been released for salary of officials, staffers and other expenses.

Deshmukh tweeted in this regard on Saturday evening. In the tweet, he also stated that orders have been issued for taking action against the officials who caused delay in releasing funds for the commission.

In a letter to the state chief secretary, with subject ‘Recommendation to wind up Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry for want of funds’, commission chairman retired justice J N Patel said the government did not seem serious about the work of the Commission. He said the Commission was not in a position to function for want of money to even take care of its day-to-day expenses.

“Salaries and honorarium of all including honourable chairman (Justice Patel) are due from December 2019 onward. Most of the staff members are hired on contract basis. They would starve for want of salary..” it stated.

