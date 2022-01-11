Anil Deshmukh corruption charges: Attempt to meddle in probe, CBI tells SC

The CBI has told the Supreme Court that there appears to be an attempt to “meddle and jeopardise” the investigation into the allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Desmukh.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the agency, which took up the investigation following a Bombay High Court order, referred to the apex court’s November 22 order which referred to exchanges between ex-Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh and his successor Sanjay Pandey and said “from a perusal of the same, it prima facie appears that there is clearly an attempt to meddle in the court entrusted investigation carried on by the CBI and further, an attempt to jeopardize the same”.

In light of the same, the CBI urged the court “to ensure that such attempts by various quarters are thwarted once and for all”.

The Supreme Court’s November 22 order while referring to the transcript of the exchanges between Singh and Pandey said, “The sum and substance of the discussion was that the matter was broached by the Commissioner who advised him not to fight against the system and in effect withdraw the letter sent to the Chief Minister making complaints against the Home Minister, as otherwise the consequences could be varied.”

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by Singh praying for entrusting the cases registered by the Maharashtra Police against him to the CBI as they are interlinked with the cases against Desmukh.

Responding to the prayer, the agency said in the affidavit that some of the cases against Singh are overlapping and should also be given to it “for a complete thorough and impartial investigation”.

Pointing out that its investigation was proceeding, the CBI said that in the meanwhile, it has been “learnt from the news materials available in media that efforts are being made to frustrate the investigation so far conducted by” it “by resorting to register such cases which are having overlapping effect over the case being investigated by CBI”.

Referring to one FIR registered at the Goregaon police station in this connection on July 20, 2021, the agency said that “subject to a detailed analysis of the investigation of the State of Maharashtra in the said FIR…it is prima facie discernible that the same is an attempt to over reach the” April 5, 2021 order of the Bombay HC entrusting the probe against Desmukh to it and the April 8, 2021 Supreme Court order dismissing an appeal challenging the High Court direction.

The High Court order came on a PIL by Mumbai-based lawyer Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil who referred to the eight-page letter sent by Singh to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh asked assistant police inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Waze is currently in NIA custody in connection with the bomb scare case.

Tuesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta formulated the agency’s concerns. “The overlapping is so apparent that my apprehension is that the state police might do something, making the court’s task more difficult. A coverup or something,” he told a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh.

The Supreme Court had on November 22 granted Singh interim protection from arrest while allowing the state police to continue with its investigation. It also sought a reply from the CBI on Singh’s prayer to hand over the cases against him to the central agency.

On Tuesday, the bench yet again gave vent to its anguish over the turn of events. “This is the same police force that you headed. Now, what do we say, the head of the police force has no trust in the police force, the administration has no trust in the police. This is a disturbing scenario,” the bench told Singh’s counsel.

The bench adjourned the matter on being told that Maharashtra had filed an appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order refusing to appoint a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations made by Singh against Desmukh.