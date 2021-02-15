Names of BJP IT cell head, 12 influencers have come to fore after probe into tweets by celebrities: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the preliminary inquiry into tweets by celebrities, in response to tweets by some international figures, has brought to fore names of the BJP’s IT cell head and 12 “influencers”.

Addressing his first media briefing after recovering from Covid-19, Deshmukh sought to clarify his earlier statement in this regard: “My earlier statement regarding tweets by celebrities was presented in a distorted manner. I never meant that the inquiry was going to be of celebrities. Lata Mangeshkar is godlike for us. And every countryman respects Sachin Tendulkar. There is no question of their inquiry. What I had meant was that inquiry will be done into the role of the BJP’s IT cell. And preliminary inquiry has brought to fore the names of BJP’s IT cell head and twelve influencers and further probe is on in the matter.”



About the controversy over Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod vis-a-vis the alleged suicide by aspiring model Pooja Chavan, Deshmukh said, “As Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has also made clear that an inquiry will be done as per rules and the government will tell people the truth in the matter after the inquiry.”

Asked why Rathod went missing, Deshmukh said, “Where he is, is his personal matter.”

Deshmukh denied that there was any pressure on the state government in the matter. “There is no question of any pressure. The allegations raised by the Opposition are devoid of facts. Pune Police is conducting the probe properly,” Deshmukh added.

On former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba’s Covid treatment, Deshmukh said, “Doctors and jail authorities were taking proper care of him.”

About his own health, Deshmukh said, “I was in hospital for 12 days (for Covid treatment) and will remain in home quarantine for eight days as advised by doctors. Now my health is fine.”