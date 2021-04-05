Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited moral authority to govern: BJP on Anil Deshmukh’s resignation

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference in New Delhi, Monday, April 5, 2021. (PTI)

The BJP on Monday trained its guns on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that he has forfeited the moral authority to govern the state following the resignation of Anil Deshmukh as state home minister.

Deshmukh had resigned after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if Thackeray has any moral responsibility following Deshmukh’s resignation as the state home minister.

So many major incidents have happened under his government, Prasad said, referring to the Sachin Vaze case and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s corruption allegations against Deshmukh.



Prasad said that the BJP hopes the issue will be investigated properly. “The BJP expects that all the ramifications of this issue ought to be investigated fairly, properly and those involved must be brought to book,” the Union Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

BJP leader and former state CM Devendra Fadnavis also questioned Thackeray’s silence over the issue of corruption allegations against Deshmukh.

Fadnavis said that Deshmukh’s resignation was expected and he had no other option. “He should have remembered his morals on the very first day when the allegations were levelled,” the BJP leader said.

“The government has been formed by betraying the people’s mandate. This is an auto-rickshaw government with leaders of all three parties considering the government as their own fiefdom. Each minister considers himself as chief minister. People are now realising what I was saying is true,” Fadnavis claimed.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil also said he is happy that Deshmukh has quit, adding there will be many “shocking revelations” in the CBI probe.

(Inputs from PTI)