Rs 2,929.05 crore bank fraud case: CBI questions Anil Ambani for over 8 hours, asks him to appear again on Friday

The probe agency has directed Anil Ambani to appear again on Friday for further questioning. (PTI file photo)

The CBI on Thursday questioned industrialist Anil D Ambani for over eight hours in connection with the Rs 2,929.05 crore bank fraud case linked to his Reliance Communications Limited (RCom). The probe agency has directed Ambani to appear again on Friday for further questioning.

“The questioning took place at the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) headquarters, here (in New Delhi), where officials recorded Ambani’s statement regarding alleged diversion and misuse of loan funds obtained from a consortium of public sector banks. The case is part of a broader CBI investigation into suspected financial irregularities involving RCom and its former directors between 2013 and 2017,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.