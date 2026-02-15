Anil Ambani talked funds, defence, ‘dessert’ with Epstein until months before his arrest

“How can u help to arrange financing at corporate level? Workin on arranging up to 750 mill USD at personal level against listed shares…”

That was a message from Anil Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance ADAG Group, to American businessman Jeffrey Epstein on April 20, 2019. This and several other messages, and emails, between the two feature in the latest release of files related to Epstein, the convicted child sex offender, which were released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on January 30 this year.

Last week, while interacting with reporters outside Parliament, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said “there are (US) Department of Justice files on Epstein files naming (Union Minister) Hardeep Puri and (industrialist) Anil Ambani” even as he questioned the Minister’s presence in the tranche of emails. In response, Puri accused Gandhi of making “baseless allegations”.

Anil Ambani’s office did not respond to a request from The Indian Express for comment.

In a series of exchanges between February 2017 and May 2019, over emails and the iMessage platform, Ambani and Epstein discussed friendship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits, Ambani’s interest in defence deals, and a variety of “desserts”.

The files show that Dubai Port World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem emailed Ambani’s contacts to Epstein on February 22, 2017. The very next day, Ambani and Epstein exchanged notes on how much they learnt from each other. Within two weeks, their messages show, Ambani visited Epstein’s luxury residence in Paris for “Pasta veggie” dinner.

Four months later, Epstein admitted in a message that his reputation might be an issue for Ambani: “Many finance people at my house. You would enjoy. If my google is a concern a large group of ministers blunts it.”

By then, Epstein was a registered sex offender in the US for sexually abusing minors and had received a controversial non-prosecution deal in 2008 with a brief jail term. The deal was challenged in public by the victims, leading to Epstein being arrested again in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges. Epstein died in jail the next month even as his arrest brought a number of public figures under global scrutiny.

Meanwhile, in February 2019, soon after India’s Supreme Court held Ambani in criminal contempt for non-payment of personally guaranteed debt, Epstein messaged in solidarity: “no matter what station in life a person has achieved, they immediately recognize a fellow holocaust survivor: you, Sultan and I share the same look”. He underlined that though not biologically linked, friends “are often more aligned”.

In this context, Ambani responded to Epstein’s offer for legal liaison by seeking help in raising finance against listed shares. Epstein, however, was noncommittal: “Value of listed shares? Loans are difficult. Other structures should be considered. I assume listed share history is not pretty…”

Another exchange of messages shows Ambani agreeing to Epstein’s suggestion after a visit to the latter’s Manhattan residence on May 23, 2019, that “Mr Modi might enjoy meeting Steve Bannon”. Bannon was chief strategist for US President Donald Trump during his first term. There is no subsequent reference to any meeting.

On January 31 this year, a day after the files were released, an official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement: “We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt.”

Epstein and Ambani discussed defence deals on multiple occasions. In March 2017, Ambani messaged to Epstein: “Great speakin wth u. Thank u fir ur insights and advise… Defense is key” and “Will need ur guidance on dealing wth White House for India relationship and defense cooperation.”

Epstein replied: “Your focus is perfect. Defense etc.” And again: “I sent you (former Israeli prime minister) Ehud Barak’s contact details . In my experience, a level above the rest. I personally don’t get near defense business in any form.”

The next month, when Ambani flagged US National Security Advisor HR McMaster’s proposed Delhi visit, Epstein messaged: “He is currently focused on Isis terror, nuclear North Korea and Iran . Concerned about Pakistan. What is your focus?” Ambani replied: “India Pakistan defense.”

In June 2017, Epstein messaged Ambani to offer contacts of “the most forward looking think tank at MIT AND HARVARD,” before adding: “… and dessert.”