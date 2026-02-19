‘I am not a flight risk’: Anil Ambani files undertaking in Supreme Court amid Rs 40,000 crore fraud probe

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Businessman Anil Ambani, who is under the scanner over allegations of bank loan fraud of over Rs 40,000 crore by the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) of companies, Wednesday sought to assure the Supreme Court that he will not leave the country without its prior permission.
Anil Ambani said this in an affidavit filed on Wednesday before the top court, which is hearing a plea by former bureaucrat E A S Sarma seeking a probe into the alleged banking fraud. “By way of the present affidavit, I formally reiterate and place on record the said statement by virtue of the present affidavit as an undertaking before this Hon’ble Court.”
Ambani referred to the undertaking given by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi on his behalf on February 4, 2026, that he will not leave the country without the court’s permission.
Anil Ambani said he is stating on oath he has not left India since July 2025, or “since the inception of the present investigations, and presently have no plan or intention to travel outside India”. “In the event any requirement of foreign travel arises, I shall seek prior leave and permission of this Hon’ble Court before undertaking any such travel.”
Anil Ambani added he has been “fully cooperating” with the investigating agencies in connection with the ongoing probe and “continues to extend complete cooperation.”
He said he had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on February 26, and join the investigation.
“I further undertake to fully cooperate with the authorities, while ensuring procedural clarity and preventing any suggestion of evasion or selective presentation of facts by the Petitioner,” he said in the affidavit, and added that he is “not a flight risk and has no intention, whatsoever, to evade the process of law.”
Anil Ambani said the affidavit is being filed “bona fide and in the interest of placing the correct factual and undertaking position on record before this Hon’ble Court”. “The affidavit is also being filed to demonstrate that my conduct has been transparent and cooperative, while this Hon’ble Court continues to exercise seisin over the matter.”
