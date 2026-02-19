‘I am not a flight risk’: Anil Ambani files undertaking in Supreme Court amid Rs 40,000 crore fraud probe

Ambani referred to the undertaking given by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi on his behalf on February 4, 2026, that he will not leave the country without the court’s permission. (File image)

Businessman Anil Ambani, who is under the scanner over allegations of bank loan fraud of over Rs 40,000 crore by the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) of companies, Wednesday sought to assure the Supreme Court that he will not leave the country without its prior permission.

Anil Ambani said this in an affidavit filed on Wednesday before the top court, which is hearing a plea by former bureaucrat E A S Sarma seeking a probe into the alleged banking fraud. “By way of the present affidavit, I formally reiterate and place on record the said statement by virtue of the present affidavit as an undertaking before this Hon’ble Court.”