2 aircraft, windmills, land parcels: ED attaches Rs 23,000-cr assets in Anil Ambani group cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 23,100 crore cumulatively in the multiple cases in connection with its probe against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the agency said Tuesday.

According to a statement by ED, the latest round of attachments spans aircraft, bank balances, fixed deposits, immovable properties, receivables and investments.

In the Reliance Communication Limited (RCOM) alleged bank fraud case, in which Rs 247.12 crore is under investigation, the attached assets include two chartered aircraft, six land parcels and one office premises in Maharashtra, the spokesperson said.