2 aircraft, windmills, land parcels: ED attaches Rs 23,000-cr assets in Anil Ambani group cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 23,100 crore cumulatively in the multiple cases in connection with its probe against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the agency said Tuesday.
According to a statement by ED, the latest round of attachments spans aircraft, bank balances, fixed deposits, immovable properties, receivables and investments.
In the Reliance Communication Limited (RCOM) alleged bank fraud case, in which Rs 247.12 crore is under investigation, the attached assets include two chartered aircraft, six land parcels and one office premises in Maharashtra, the spokesperson said.
“In the case involving Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL), where Rs 263.05 crore is under investigation, the attached assets comprise two windmills in Tamil Nadu besides bank balances, fixed deposits and investments and receivables,” the spokesperson said.
The probe was initiated based on multiple FIRs registered by the CBI in Delhi, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, and the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police. The agency has also investigated two cases under FEMA.
“The cumulative attachment figure of approximately Rs 23,100 crore covers assets attached and seized across the several cases being investigated against the group to date,” the spokesperson added.
A query sent to the spokesperson of Reliance Group for comment did not elicit a response.
The companies under investigation include Reliance Communication Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Capital Ltd.
According to the agency, its investigation into the group revealed siphoning off of public funds from banks and financial institutions, misuse of insolvency and bankruptcy code to fraudulently ring-fence corporate assets for personal use, and the diversion of public funds from India to offshore tax havens.
A large part of the funds, the agency alleged, was utilised for individual benefit of the promoters and their family.
So far, ED has arrested 10 people and filed six prosecution complaints under the PMLA.
A further complaint has been filed under FEMA.