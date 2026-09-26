Mining projects facing opposition, Vedanta chief says in Odisha: Foreigners used to instigate locals

Amid continued tribal opposition to its proposed bauxite mining project in Odisha’s Sijimali, Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal on Saturday said “people from foreign countries” had instigated local communities, leading to resistance against new investments two decades ago, but such resistance had now reduced significantly.

This comes five months after a violent clash broke out between protesting tribals and police near the project after local tribals opposed the construction of an approach road to the Sijimali bauxite mining project. Several villagers and police personnel were injured in the clash in April.

“Some people from foreign countries used to instigate our simple people, leading to resistance against new investments about 20 years ago. However, such resistance has significantly reduced now,” said Agarwal during an interaction with reporters here.