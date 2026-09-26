Mining projects facing opposition, Vedanta chief says in Odisha: Foreigners used to instigate locals

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
Amid continued tribal opposition to its proposed bauxite mining project in Odisha’s Sijimali, Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal on Saturday said “people from foreign countries” had instigated local communities, leading to resistance against new investments two decades ago, but such resistance had now reduced significantly.
This comes five months after a violent clash broke out between protesting tribals and police near the project after local tribals opposed the construction of an approach road to the Sijimali bauxite mining project. Several villagers and police personnel were injured in the clash in April.
“Some people from foreign countries used to instigate our simple people, leading to resistance against new investments about 20 years ago. However, such resistance has significantly reduced now,” said Agarwal during an interaction with reporters here.
Agarwal also attributed the resistance to competition among companies and local issues. “Sometimes positive feedback also helps us to learn new things,” he said, adding that he is hopeful of the early operation of the bauxite mining project.
Agarwal said at least 10 to 15 public hearings were held to seek approvals from villagers for the bauxite mining project, with “unanimous approval” from the villagers.
Vedanta, which has an alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district and a smelter in the state’s Jharsuguda district, bagged the Sijimali bauxite reserve in February 2023. The company, however, has been facing strong resistance from local tribals to the mining project. In December last year, the state government recommended Stage-I (in-principle) approval for the diversion of over 708 hectares of forest for the Sijimali bauxite mines.
Vedanta had earlier faced rejection in its bid to mine bauxite from the nearby eco-sensitive Niyamgiri hills, inhabited by the Dongria Kondhs, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group who worship Niyam Raja as the supreme God of the Niyamgiri forest. Vedanta and the state-owned Odisha Mining Corporation had formed a joint venture to mine the bauxite reserve for the Lanjigarh alumina refinery.
More than 40% of India’s total bauxite reserves are located in the Koraput-Rayagada-Kalahandi region of Odisha. “It’s unfortunate that we import bauxite despite having such rich reserves. I hope bauxite production will increase significantly in the next 2-3 years,” said the Vedanta chairman, adding that India has been heading towards a self-sufficient economy from an import-based economy.
The Vedanta chairman, during his visit to the state, also met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and discussed his future investment plans in the state.
A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said Majhi and Agarwal discussed the progress of Vedanta’s proposed Rs 1 lakh crore aluminium project in Odisha, which includes a refinery at Rayagada and a smelter in Dhenkanal district. Agarwal said the plans are at an advanced stage.