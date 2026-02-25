Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026: Courts giving more importance to procedure over environmental damage, says ex-SC judge

In environmental matters, courts are giving more importance to procedure rather than the environmental degradation likely to be caused and they have also become deferential to the government, said former Supreme Court judge Justice Deepak Gupta on Wednesday.

In his keynote address at the annual Anil Agarwal Dialogue at Neemli, Alwar, held by the Centre for Science and Environment, he also criticised recent court orders in cases related to the Great Nicobar project, Vantara, and one pertaining to ex-post facto clearances.

Referring to the recent judgment of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Justice Gupta said that the court’s role does not end at just looking at procedures followed. “The procedure may have been followed but if the end result is an environmental disaster, then the court is required to step in… if an environmental damage cannot be reversed or compensated, it is not sustainable development,” he said.