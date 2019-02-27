Anguished over politicisation of armed forces’ sacrifices by ruling party: Joint Opposition statement

A joint statement by 21 Opposition parties Wednesday condemned the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and paid homage to the CRPF soldiers killed in the attack. In the joint statement, the Opposition parties said they were “anguished over blatant politicisation of sacrifices of armed forces by ruling party” and said that they regretted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not hold an all-party meet in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan “as per the established practice in our democracy”.

“National security must transcend narrow political consideration,” the joint statement read. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition leaders have urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity.

Joint statement issued by 21 opposition parties. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/mFls6sGACh — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) February 27, 2019

In the meeting, held Wednesday after the air-to-air engagement between the two neighbouring countries, the leaders said they “laud the action taken by the Indian Air Force against the terrorist camp on February 26” and condemned the “Pakistani misadventure”. Follow LIVE Updates

In a pre-dawn attack Tuesday, India had struck down a terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan. In response, Pakistan Air Force jets crossed over to the Indian side of LoC in Rajauri-Naushera sector and attempted to target military installations Wednesday morning. The Ministry of External Affairs said India successfully foiled their attempt.

The Opposition leaders also expressed deep concern over the safety of the missing pilot, the joint statement read. India has said it has lost one MIG-21 and one pilot is missing in action. The MEA said it is ascertaining Pakistan’s claims that the IAF pilot is in their custody. The Pakistan Army had released a video earlier in which the pilot is seen identifying himself as Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said he is praying for the safety of the Indian Air Force pilot. “I pray for the safety of Indian Air Force pilot…Whole country is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return. We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also said the nation stands with him and is praying for his safe return. “I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you,” Akhilesh said in a tweet.