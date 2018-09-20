Angry Kumaraswamy warns BJP to be restrained in speech about Gowda family

Asserting that the government was under his command, Kumaraswamy targeted BJP state unit chief and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa in a no-holds-barred attack. (File) Asserting that the government was under his command, Kumaraswamy targeted BJP state unit chief and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa in a no-holds-barred attack. (File)

An angry Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Thursday warned BJP to be restrained in its speech about his father former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his family, saying he can even ask people to rise in revolt against it if it continued to disturb his government.

Asserting that the government was under his command, Kumaraswamy targeted BJP state unit chief and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa in a no-holds-barred attack.

Kumaraswamy, who is heading the Congress-JDS coalition government, alleged that BJP was attempting to topple his ministry and luring the MLAs of both parties. “If you dig too much (into our affairs), then we too have many things at our disposal. Government is in our hand.

Don’t I have the authority to do whatever I can? I caution him to becareful,” a visibly upset chief minister told reporters. “Mind you,” Kumaraswamy told Yeddyurappa, “you are sitting in a glass house. Exercise restraint while talking. Seriousness is expected from a person of your age. This is my sane advice.”

“I want to convey to him in clear terms that he should avoid landing in trouble by giving such statements,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy lost his cool over Yeddyurappa’s alleged statement in Hubballi, where he reportedly said his sole objective was to “finish off father-sons (Deve Gowda and his sons).”

“He (Yeddyurappa) gave a statement in Hubballi that his sole objective is to finish off father-sons and sending them to jail is his aim. Finally what happened? Who went to jail?”

The chief minister called Yeddyurappa “the father of percentage wise commission (bribe) system” and said he had standardised bribery in the government.

Another reason that irked Kumaraswamy was reports that the BJP had approached JD(S) MLA from Nagamangala

constituency Suresh Gowda asking him to pack his baggage to leave for Mumbai as already 18 dissident MLAs were with the BJP and ready to join them.

“Suresh Gowda was asked to have a meeting in Bengaluru. Another MLA Shivalli was approached and offered

Rs 5 crore,” the chief minister said.

Hitting back angrily, Yeddyurappa said he knew his limits but it was Kumaraswamy who had crossed lines of

decency.

“As a former chief minister and the state president of anational party, I know my limits. It is you who crossed thelines of decency while speaking.

Why are you silent till nowon (former minister) A Manju’s allegations that your family grabbed government

land? What is your reply?” Yeddyurappa sought to know from the chief minister.

He alleged that the number of land scams DeveGowda’s family were involved in, nobody could ever achieve it and the chief minister knew all of them.

Yeddyurappa charged Kumaraswamy with resorting to politics of vendetta and reminded him that the post of chief minister was not permanent.

“In our five years of rule, we never indulged in politics of vendetta. You are trying to create confusion by indulging in the politics of vendetta,” Yeddyurappa charged.

Soon after the chief minister’s statement went viral, Congress and JD(S) activists staged a demonstration

outside Yeddyurappa’s house raising slogans against him for his alleged attempts to topple the coalition government.

The BJP condemned the demonstration saying that the state government was trying to muzzle the voice of opposition, which showed its “anti-democratic face.”

They also allegedpolice intentionally did not act against the demonstrators

