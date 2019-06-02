‘Many officials run own businesses or take part in politics. People are angry’: Kishtwar Dept Commissioner

To check absenteeism in government offices, Angrez Singh’s office ordered video recording at market places with high footfall to identify employees “wandering during duty hours”. The move comes a month after a govt school teacher and forest department employee were identified among a mob that ransacked Singh’s office, while protesting the killing of a BJP leader, RSS functionary last year.

1. Why did you order the recording?

We have been receiving complaints about government officials being absent from duty. According to some of the complaints, many of these employees are either running their own businesses in towns or participating in political activities. This has led to a lot of anger among the public.

2. How will it help check absenteeism?

Any video footage that shows a government employee at a market place during office hours, or sitting at his business establishment, will be sufficient evidence to initiate action against them, including recommendation for their termination.

3. How will you identify employees?

The drawing and disbursing officers in all government offices across the district have been asked to compile details of their employees, along with their photographs, and submit it to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. These details will be computerised. If we suspect a person to be a government employee in any of the videos, his photograph will be matched with our data. It will all be done at the click of a mouse.

4. Who will do these recordings?

These will be done discreetly by our video surveillance teams. They will be positioned across Kishtwar. These teams will keep a tab on the movement of employees during office hours. Video footage from CCTV cameras at strategic locations in the town will also been examined.

5. What have you found so far?

Recently, an employee visited one of our officers to seek clarification on the order. The latter was shocked to learn that the visitor was a government employee, as until then he knew him only as a shopkeeper.