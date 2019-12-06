Anglo-Indians left out as Bill to extend quota in legislature gets nod

To ensure representation of the communities in elected legislative bodies, similar to reservation for SCs and STs, Anglo-Indians were provided two nominated seats in the Lok Sabha and nominated seats in certain state Assemblies. To ensure representation of the communities in elected legislative bodies, similar to reservation for SCs and STs, Anglo-Indians were provided two nominated seats in the Lok Sabha and nominated seats in certain state Assemblies.

On Wednesday, when the Union Cabinet approved extension of reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliament and state Assemblies for 10 more years, it did away with the reservation for Anglo-Indians in legislative bodies.

The reservation for SC/ST communities and the Anglo-Indian community was to expire in January 2020, but the new Bill will extend the reservation for SC and ST communities by 10 years, till January 25, 2030.

Article 331 of the Constitution states: “Representation of the Anglo Indian community in the House of the People Notwithstanding anything in Article 81, the President may, if he is of opinion that the Anglo Indian community is not adequately represented in the House of the people, nominate not more than two members of that community…” For the state Assemblies, Article 333 provided for the Governor to nominate the members.

Article 334(b) extended it for 40 years. Subsequent amendments ensured the reservation was extended till January 2020. In 2009, the 95th Amendment extended it till 2020. But, according to the new Bill, it will cease to exist in January. The nominated Anglo-Indian members of the legislative bodies enjoy voting privileges similar to other members, except when it comes to the election for President, as only elected members of both houses of Parliament, state Assemblies and Legislative Councils are allowed to vote as the electoral college.

