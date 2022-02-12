MPs demand better facilities for Anganwadi workers

Highlighting the role played by Anganwadi workers during Covid-19 pandemic, MPs on Friday demanded better facilities, including regular salary or a higher honorarium, for the grassroots workers.

The MPs raised these demands during a discussion on the private member resolution on welfare of Anganwadi workers moved by BSP MP Ritesh Pandey. Pandey had moved the resolution in the last session.

Resuming the discussion, BJP member Rajendra Agrawal said Anganwadi workers play a very important role in the last mile delivery. During the Covid pandemic also, they played their role effectively, he said. If possible, they can be given a regular salary, Agrawal suggested.

BJP member Kanak Mal Katara raised the issue of non-availability of clean drinking water at Anganwadi centres.

BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri targeted the opposition members for their absence during the discussion on welfare of Anganwadi workers. “No member from the opposition is present during the debate on such a sensitive issue,” he said.

Stating that service conditions of Anganwadi workers should be improved, Bidhuri suggested that there should be a dress code for Anganwadi workers.

Supporting the resolution, BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab said, “Most of us know in what type of pitiable conditions a large number of these Anganwadi workers have been working.”

“It was a great thing that the Central Government is providing some support to the Anganwadi workers. But it is now necessary that along with providing many things, including smartphones to them, at least, they should get a reasonable amount of money so that they can sustain themselves,” Mahtab said.

AIMIM member Syed Imtiaz Jaleel reminded the government of the Prime Minister’s promise of Achchhe din. He hoped that achchhe din will come for Anganwadi workers also.

BJP member Guman Singh Damor also demanded that Anganwadi workers and helpers should be given regular salary and their service conditions should be fixed.

Later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sought consent of the House to have further discussion of the resolution in the next meeting of the House. Thereafter, the House took up Zero Hour.