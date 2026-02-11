Anganwadi in Odisha hired a Dalit cook. Then came boycott from parents

The anganwadi centre in Nuagaon village appointed 21-year-old Sarmista Sethi on November 20, prompting villagers to either keep their children away or, in a couple of cases, take the rations home. (Representational image generated using Gemini AI)

An anganwadi centre in Odisha’s Kendrapada district has recorded almost no attendance over the last three months because parents of those enrolled here have stopped sending their children in protest against the appointment of a Dalit woman as a helper-cum-cook.

The anganwadi centre in Nuagaon village appointed 21-year-old Sarmista Sethi on November 20, prompting villagers to either keep their children away or, in a couple of cases, take the rations home.

Sarmista, a graduate and the oldest of three siblings, was the only person from her village to apply for the job. Though it paid a modest Rs 5,000 per month, she was happy. She did not wish to speak on the controversy.