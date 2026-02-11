Anganwadi in Odisha hired a Dalit cook. Then came boycott from parents

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An anganwadi centre in Odisha’s Kendrapada district has recorded almost no attendance over the last three months because parents of those enrolled here have stopped sending their children in protest against the appointment of a Dalit woman as a helper-cum-cook.
The anganwadi centre in Nuagaon village appointed 21-year-old Sarmista Sethi on November 20, prompting villagers to either keep their children away or, in a couple of cases, take the rations home.
Sarmista, a graduate and the oldest of three siblings, was the only person from her village to apply for the job. Though it paid a modest Rs 5,000 per month, she was happy. She did not wish to speak on the controversy.
Another anganwadi worker, Lizarani Pandav, said many in the village were upset with her appointment. Twenty-two children aged between six months and 3 years, and 20 children aged between 3 and 6 years are enrolled at the centre, which provides food such as sattu and eggs. Typically, older children attend the anganwadi, while the parents of younger children collect the food. The anganwadi also provides food for lactating mothers.
“The older children are not coming, and only two parents are taking rations home. Even a lactating mother has stopped taking rations,” Lizarani told The Indian Express.
Lizarani said she and Sarmista tried to convince the parents, but to no avail. “I eventually gave a written complaint to the higher authorities,” she said.
Officials from the block and tehsil held a series of meetings with the villagers.
According to Kendrapada child development project officer (CDPO) Deepali Mishra, officers from the district administration visited the village on Wednesday.
“Some parents have agreed to send their children, while others have asked for three days to decide. We are hopeful that the problem will be resolved soon,” she said.
Kendrapada collector Raghuram Iyer said the sub-collector visited the village to assess the situation. “Based on the sub-collectors’ report, we will take further action,” Iyer said.
