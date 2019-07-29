Toggle Menu
Bangalore, Delhi make it to EIU’s world’s cheapest cities list; netizens amused

The list, which included 10 cities from across the world, saw Venezuela's Caracus at the number one position, followed by Syria's Damascus at the second.

Bangalore was at the fifth position in the list. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Twitterati was left amused Sunday after the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released the world’s cheapest cities (as in per cost of living) list, which included Bangalore at the fifth position. Apart from Bangalore, Chennai and New Delhi made it to the list at 8th and 10th position, respectively.

The EIU is a British business company within the Economist Group which provides forecast through research and analysis. The list was released on the EIU website and shared by World Index on Twitter.

Here is the list –

1. Caracas – Venezuela
2. Damascus – Syria
3. Tashkent – Uzbekistan
4. Almaty – Kazakhstan
5. Bangalore – India
6. Karachi – Pakistan
6. Lagos – Nigeria
8. Buenos Aires – Argentina
8. Chennai – India
10. New Delhi – India

NETIZENS REACT TO THE LIST

Twitterati was shocked to find that Bangalore was a part of the list as the city is said to be very expensive when it comes to cost of living.

Here are some reactions:

Some people argued that Bangalore is much more costlier than both Chennai and New Delhi.

