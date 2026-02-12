Andhra’s AI-facial recognition is ending the era of ‘proxy attendance’ for MLAs

The digital system will record MLAs’ attendance only if they are in the House and seated. Legislature Secretariat officials said members who do not attend a minimum of 60 days could face disqualification.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Complex has gone where no other legislature in India has. On Wednesday, the Assembly debuted its Artificial Intelligence-based attendance system — the first legislature in the country to do so.

On the first day of the state’s Budget Session, the attendance roster was missing. Instead, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu introduced an AI facial recognition system that would record attendance “only when members are seated in their places”, he said.

This comes as Parliament is considering a similar system, and as the Chandrababu Naidu-led government accuses rival YSR Congress Party — and its chief Jagan Mohan Reddy — of not attending the legislature.