Andhra: Top RIL executive Nathwani gets YSRCP ticket to RS

Nathwani is a member of the Select Committee on Surrogacy (Regulation), and the Select Committee on Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The ruling YRSCP in Andhra Pradesh on Monday nominated Parimal Nathwani, Senior Group President, Reliance India Ltd, as one of its candidates to the Rajya Sabha. Nathwani, who is currently an Independent RS MP from Jharkhand, hails from Gujarat.

The YSRCP has four seats going to polls in the Rajya Sabha on March 26, for which it announced candidates on Monday. There are 11 RS seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and realtor Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy will be the party’s candidates for the upcoming elections, party senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said.

The tenures of four existing RS members – T Subbirami Reddy, K Keshava Rao, S Lakshmi and M Ali Khan – end on April 9. Presently, the YSRCP has two RS members – V Vijay Sai Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy.

Ahmedabad-based Nathwani took to Twitter to thank the Andhra CM for nominating him. “I sincerely thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Sh @ysjagan and his party @YSRCParty for considering me as their Rajya Sabha candidate from Andhra Pradesh. I am committed to serve the people of #AndhraPradesh. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah #RajyaSabha,” he wrote.

(With inputs from ENS, Ahmedabad and PTI)

