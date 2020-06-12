Andhra to recommend CBI probe into TDP regimes’ fibre grid project

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo) Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to recommend a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the previous TDP regime’s Rs 350 crore optic fibre grid project that offered TV, phone and Internet services over a single connection across the state.

Information and Public Relations Minister P Venkatramaiah said a cabinet sub-committee which probed the irregularities during the TDP term has submitted its report, which recommended a CBI inquiry into the irregularities in AP Fibernet project and purchases made for distributing ration to the poor through three welfare schemes launched by former CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Fibernet project, implemented by the Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL), was to provide the three services at tariffs ranging from Rs 149 to 2499. The services are available in many districts in the state.

“There were irregularities galore during the TDP term right from allotting the contract of Fibernet project to the software company owned by the close associate of TDP leadership… Misappropriation, corruption and nepotism took place,” the minister alleged.

