Andhra, Telangana DGPs direct all police stations to file zero FIRs

The Directors General of Police of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have issued directions to all police stations in their respective states to register an FIR when a person walks in with a complaint, irrespective of jurisdiction.

These complaints, called ‘zero FIRs’, can be registered by any police station when a complainant approaches them for a cognizable offence, irrespective of the jurisdiction, and they can immediately inform their counterparts in the appropriate police station while initiating action themselves.

The decision by both states comes after a 27-year-old veterinarian was gangraped and killed and her body was set on fire by four persons in Shamshabad area on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27. Family members of the veterinarian have said that had the police taken note of their complaint, she may have been saved.

In a circular issued on December 2, Andhra DGP Gautam Sawang stated, “It is observed that when public are approaching the police stations for registration of their cases, often they are being directed to go to the other police station on point of territorial jurisdiction which is not correct.”

The circular states that there are specific directions on registration of FIR in the police station:

* Even if the alleged offence has been committed outside the territorial jurisdiction of the police station, an FIR shall be registered and the same shall be transferred to the appropriate police station.

* The police officers should be clearly informed that failure to comply with the direction of registration of FIR and a receipt of information about cognizable offence may invite prosecution of the police officer under section 166-A of IPC and it may also invite departmental action against them.

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy also issued a similar circular.