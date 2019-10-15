Andhra raises farm investment support by Rs 1,000 a year

The Andhra Pradesh government has merged the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme with the Prime Minister Kisan Scheme and increased farm investment support amount by Rs 1,000 — from Rs 12,500 per farmer per annum to Rs 13,500.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had originally promised to provide farm investment support for those owning 5 acres or less at Rs 12,500 per farmer annually for four years, totalling Rs 50,000.

After Monday’s review meeting, Jagan announced that the amount has been raised to Rs 13,500, to be paid over five years. This means each farmers will receive Rs 67,500 over five years.

Jagan also decided to rename it as YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme so that farmers who are eligible under the PM Kisan scheme and YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme will receive Rs 6,000 from the Centre and remaining Rs 7,500 from the state government.

In neighbouring Telangana, officials said, the TRS government is also planning to merge its flagship Rythu Bandhu scheme with PM Kishan.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu said the flagship scheme would be launched from Nellore on Tuesday. “So far, 51 lakh landowners/farmers have been identified, of whom verification of 40 lakh has been done as of October 14. The state government has set aside approximately Rs 9,000 crore for YSR Rythu Bharosa. About 3 lakh tenant farmers have been cleared to receive the monetary benefit. The deadline to verify and include farmers has been extended from October 15 to November 15,” he said.

He said that more farmers are likely to be added to the scheme and to help farmers utilise the money better, it has been decided to pay the annual amount in staggered instalments. “The first instalment of the scheme would be credited directly in the farmers’ bank accounts from Tuesday,’’ he said.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme was to be implemented from May 2020 but the government advanced the implementation date by eight months, Babu said.

Three lakh landless tenant farmers who are beneficiaries belong to Schedules Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and minorities communities, it was announced.