Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress accused of hounding Opp candidates

AMID CHARGES that the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Party is trying to stop Telugu Desam Party candidates from filing nominations for the March 21 local body elections, two more TDP leaders came under attack on Wednesday afternoon in the state.

Former TDP MLA B Umamaheshwara Rao and MLC B Venkanna and a lawyer with them were assaulted by alleged YSRCP men at Macherla town in Guntur district while on their way to accompany party leaders for filing of nomination papers. In Guntur, the nomination papers of TDP candidate Arvind Babu were torn up in front of the Revenue Divisional Officer at Narasaraopet on Wednesday. At Pudipatla in Tirupati, the TDP’s A Haripriya reported tearing of her nomination papers on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh has been on the edge since the elections were notified last week, with similar attacks, including on BJP leaders, being reported from over a dozen places. “They even beat up women candidates,” TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said Wednesday, adding that party leaders Rao and Venkanna could have been lynched.

Naidu has written a letter to State Election Commissioner Dr N Ramesh Kumar requesting for security to TDP candidates. Accusing the YSRCP of violation of the election code of conduct, he said, “YSRCP leaders and cadre have run amok amok in villages, threatening opposition leaders and intimidating voters.”

One man who was part of the Macherla attack, and who hit Rao, has been identified from videos as YSRCP Macherla Town Youth President Turaka Kishore. Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police C Vijay Rao said a case had been registered at Macherla Town Police Station. “We have identified some persons,” he said.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, however, denied the YSRCP’s hand in the incident. “The TDP leaders were travelling in a convoy of over 10 cars and creating nuisance. Some people got angry and attacked them. TDP leaders know they will lose the municipal elections and so are resorting to such tricks.”

Videos of the incident, however, show the TDP men travelling in only one car. The attack seems pre-planned with the car being chased, and finally attacked near a roundabout where some men are standing next to a road blockade made with two-wheelers. Former MLA Rao and Venkanna have said the mob was raising slogans of “Jai Jagan”. Videos show the TDP leaders’ car being pelted with stones, having its windshield smashed, and the men being hit with sticks. The driver, who managed to run away, is chased down and assaulted.

Nursing injuries, Rao accused the local police of tipping off the YSRCP about their travel plans, though the TDP has said the police party with them was attacked as well. “A team headed by a Deputy SP provided us escort but the YSRCP goons attacked them. We do not feel safe. YSRCP thugs are looking to lynch us. If we come out alive, it would be luck and God’s grace,” Rao said.

Gurazala Division Deputy SP R Srihari Babu said police are scanning the videos to identify the culprits, while adding that they had done everything to ensure the safety of TDP leaders.

Naidu demanded swift action against the attackers. “There is total lawlessness in the state. Police are not taking any action as YSRCP thugs rule the streets and attack anyone, especially TDP leaders.”

