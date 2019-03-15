YSR brother’s death: Police say ‘likely attacked with axe, blood everywhere’

YS Vivekananda Reddy, 68, younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh CM late Y S Rajashekara Reddy, who was suspected to have died of a heart attack, could have been murdered, say police.

Reddy was found dead at his home in Pulivendula in Kadapa district Friday morning with multiple injuries. “Initially, it was suspected that he died of a heart attack but after visiting the spot we suspect it to be a murder. We have taken a few persons in custody for interrogation,’’ Kadapa Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said.

A post-mortem examination report revealed there were seven injuries on his head, right hand and thighs. Kadapa Police Additional SP B Lakshminarayana said it is a murder and the nature of injuries suggest he was attacked with an axe.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Friday ordered constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of the YSR leader, while the YSR Congress has demanded a CBI probe, as reported by ANI.

SP Sharma said that as per the inquest, the murder may have occurred between Thursday midnight and 5 am.

Vivekananda who lived alone had returned home late Thursday night after campaigning in Pulivendula.

His Personal Assistant M Krishna Reddy had lodged a police complaint stating that when he went to his house Friday morning and Vivekananda did not answer the door. He stated that after some time servants and cook arrived and when Vivekananda did not answer the door for several minutes, they went to the backside and found a door open.

“We found Vivekananda in the bathroom with blood everywhere. It was an unnatural death,’’ Reddy stated in his complaint to Pulivendula Police.

YSRCP vice-president S Vijay Sai Reddy said the death looked suspicious and demanded a probe into it. The AP government has appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional DGP (CID) Amit Garg to investigate the case.

Vivekananda was twice elected as MLA from Pulivendula in 1989 and 1994. He was also elected twice as Lok Sabha MP from Kadapa and once as AP Member of Legislative Council in 2004. He is survived by wife and daughter. Reddy’s nephew YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other relatives have rushed to Pulivendula.

Y S Rajashekara Reddy died on September 2, 2009 in a chopper crash.

With elections scheduled to be held in Andhra Pradesh on April 11, Vivekananda’s murder has raised the political heat in the state.