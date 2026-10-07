In Andhra, poll officers told to make videos of voter recertification exercise

Authorities said this was meant to ensure transparency, with the CEO also directing DEOs to keep their social media handles active and post at least two photos and two videos each day.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadOct 7, 2026 08:29 PM IST
The ECI has also said that anyone whose name is left out during or after SIR, including young and first-time voters, can apply for inclusion through continuous updation.The CEO said that from October 8, BLOs will conduct door-to-door visits with lists of electors who were not included in the draft roll for verification.
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav has asked District Election Officers to post photos and videos of the re-verification of Absentee, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category electors, officials said — a development that comes as election officials embark on an exercise to re-verify the status of the electors not included in the draft electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision process.

According to officials, DEOs have been asked to record photos and videos of BLOs’ testimonials during the door-to-door re-verification exercise, as well as those of young and first-time voters, and voters whose names were deleted from the draft rolls but eventually added after the notice phase. Testimonials relating to claims, objections and the notice phase, videos of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) briefing BLOs, and those of DEOs’ campaigns in colleges for first-time voters are also to be recorded.

Authorities said this was meant to ensure transparency, with the CEO also directing DEOs to keep their social media handles active and post at least two photos and two videos each day. The posts must tag the CEO and the ECI, mention the names of polling stations, the Assembly constituency and district, and carry the tagline “No eligible voter is left out”.

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The CEO said that from October 8, BLOs will conduct door-to-door visits with lists of electors who were not included in the draft roll for verification. The lists include 44,89,512 electors who were not found at their given addresses during the enumeration phase from June 15 to July 24 this year, as well as another 1,73,071 electors found ineligible during the notice phase. Eligible voters whose names were inadvertently left out will be facilitated to submit Form 6 for inclusion in the electoral rolls. The final roll will be published on October 16.

“Any voter left out of the final October 16 roll and voters becoming newly eligible to vote can submit Form 6,” the office of the chief electoral officer said.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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