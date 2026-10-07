In Andhra, poll officers told to make videos of voter recertification exercise

The CEO said that from October 8, BLOs will conduct door-to-door visits with lists of electors who were not included in the draft roll for verification.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav has asked District Election Officers to post photos and videos of the re-verification of Absentee, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category electors, officials said — a development that comes as election officials embark on an exercise to re-verify the status of the electors not included in the draft electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision process.

According to officials, DEOs have been asked to record photos and videos of BLOs’ testimonials during the door-to-door re-verification exercise, as well as those of young and first-time voters, and voters whose names were deleted from the draft rolls but eventually added after the notice phase. Testimonials relating to claims, objections and the notice phase, videos of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) briefing BLOs, and those of DEOs’ campaigns in colleges for first-time voters are also to be recorded.